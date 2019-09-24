James N. Heckelsberg
HAMILTON — James N. Heckelsberg, 88, died in the afternoon, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Valley View Estates Health Care Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Roy Edwin Charette
MISSOULA — Roy Edwin Charette, 91, of Missoula died on Sept. 16, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rudolph R. "Rudy" Rogmans
MISSOULA — Rudolph R. "Rudy" Rogmans, 71, died in the morning, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Myrtle Margaret Stack
POLSON — Myrtle Margaret Stack, age 84, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her residence in Polson. There are no services planned at this time for Myrtle. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Roderick N. "Rod" Murray
STEVENSVILLE — Roderick N. "Rod" Murray, 79, of Stevensville died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Kermit M. Edmonds
MISSOULA – Kermit M. Edmonds, 81, died on Sept. 20, 2019 at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.