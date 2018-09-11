Robert John Franklin
MISSOULA — Robert John Franklin, 51, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday morning, Sept. 9, 2018. Services and arrangements will be announced in an obituary that will follow. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Anita Marie Olsen Leiter
FRENCHTOWN — Anita Marie Olsen Leiter, 68, died at her home on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Lloyd M. Clark
HAMILTON — Lloyd M. Clark, 85 of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
James Julius Hagen
POLSON — James Julius Hagen, age 99, died on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Polson Health & Rehabilitation Center. There are no services planned at this time for James. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jarrod Dwayne Tippens, Jr.
MISSOULA — Jarrod Dwayne Tippens, Jr., 22, died on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.