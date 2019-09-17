June Gore
MISSOULA — June Gore, 96, of Missoula, died at The Springs on Friday, Sept. 13. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family can be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Ronald Baze
MISSOULA — Ronald Baze, 77, of Missoula, died Sept. 14, at his home. Cremation is planned no services are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Marilyn Frances Rodriguez
MISSOULA — Marilyn Frances Rodriguez, 78, of Missoula died peacefully on Sept. 13, at The Springs at Missoula Assisted Living. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Darl T. Hoyt
CORVALLIS — Darl T. Hoyt, 80, died in the afternoon, Monday, Sept. 16, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Shelton 'Mike' Cross Williams
POLSON — Shelton “Mike” Cross Williams, 78, of Polson, died on Monday, September 16. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.