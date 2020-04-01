Death Notices for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Robert F. Hermiston

PLAINS — Robert F. Hermiston, 72, of Plains died Friday, March 27 in Missoula. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory, Plains.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Augustus James “Gus” Jeffres

MISSOULA — Augustus James “Gus” Jeffres, 30, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, March 25. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

William Graham

SEELEY LAKE — William Graham, 77, of Seeley Lake died at home on March 30. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Wednesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.