Death Notices for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Robert F. Hermiston

PLAINS — Robert F. Hermiston, 72, of Plains died Friday, March 27 in Missoula. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes & Crematory, Plains.

Augustus James “Gus” Jeffres

MISSOULA — Augustus James “Gus” Jeffres, 30, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Wednesday, March 25. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

William Graham

SEELEY LAKE — William Graham, 77, of Seeley Lake died at home on March 30. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

