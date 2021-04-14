Death Notices for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Lester Feistner

MISSOULA - Lester Feistner, 77, of Missoula died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jo Ann McCorkle

Jo Ann McCorkle, 91, of Missoula died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Springs in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marjorie “Margie” H. Mayes

MISSOULA - Marjorie “Margie” H. Mayes, 94, of Missoula died on April 9, 2021, at Beehive Homes. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dorothy V. Boettcher

MISSOULA - Dorothy V. Boettcher, 91, of Missoula died at The Village Senior Residence on April 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Douglas Wayne Mock

MISSOULA – Douglas Wayne Mock, 64, of Missoula died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Bertha L. "Bert" Bovee