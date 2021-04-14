 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Lester Feistner

MISSOULA - Lester Feistner, 77, of Missoula died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jo Ann McCorkle

Jo Ann McCorkle, 91, of Missoula died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Springs in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marjorie “Margie” H. Mayes

MISSOULA - Marjorie “Margie” H. Mayes, 94, of Missoula died on April 9, 2021, at Beehive Homes. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dorothy V. Boettcher

MISSOULA - Dorothy V. Boettcher, 91, of Missoula died at The Village Senior Residence on April 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Douglas Wayne Mock

MISSOULA – Douglas Wayne Mock, 64, of Missoula died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his residence.  Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Bertha L. "Bert" Bovee

HAMILTON - Bertha L. "Bert" Bovee, 85, died early in the morning, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert O. Luoma

HAMILTON - Robert O. Luoma, 89, of Hamilton died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gloria M. Foley

SUPERIOR - Gloria M. Foley, 81, of Superior died at home on April 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Pamela A. McCall

ELY, Nevada - Pamela A. McCall, formerly of Hamilton, 60, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home. Burial services will be conducted at Riverview Cemetery. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

