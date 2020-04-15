Death Notices for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Sonja D. Manley
POLSON — Sonja D. Manley, age 77, died Monday, April 13 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary Mendenhall
RONAN — Mary Mendenhall, age 93, died on Monday, April 13 at Polson Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time for Mary. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
James R. "Bud" Smith
VICTOR — James R. "Bud" Smith, 76, of Victor died Sunday, April 12 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Penny Jo Kipp
ST. IGNATIUS — Penny Jo Kipp, 63, St. Ignatius, died in Seattle while waiting for a transplant. A celebration of life will be announced later this year.
Patricia “Pat” Smith
MISSOULA — Patricia “Pat” Smith, 76, died Friday, April 10, at her home surrounded by family. A full obituary will follow and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Simple Cremation Montana is assisting the family.
Jeannette Chapel
MISSOULA — Jeannette Chapel, 59, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 14. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
