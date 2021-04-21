Death Notices for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Mathilda “Tillie” Dauenhauer

MISSOULA – Mathilda “Tillie” Dauenhauer, 94, of Missoula died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Darin Scott Patzer

HAMILTON - Darin Scott Patzer, 57, of Hamilton died Friday, April 16, 2021, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Paulette Jones

HAMILTON - Paulette Jones, 77, of Hamilton died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Doug Peterson

CORVALLIS - Doug Peterson, 72 of Corvallis died April 19, 2021 at his home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.