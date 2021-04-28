 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Aaron D. Hitchcock

MISSOULA - Aaron D. Hitchcock, 76, of Missoula, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Paul “Bud” Clinton

LOLO - Paul “Bud” Clinton, 76, of Lolo died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mona M. Sanfillippo

FLORENCE - Mona M. Sanfillippo, 95, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Florence with family by her side. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Norman A. Buckner

HAMILTON - Norman A. Buckner, 91, of Hamilton died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carol A. Antrim

MISSOULA - Carol A. Antrim, 73, of Missoula died at Community Hospital on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

