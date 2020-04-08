Death Notices for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Hay

MISSOULA — John Hay, 79, of Missoula passed away at his home. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies

C.W. Spurgeon

KALISPELL — C.W. “Bill” Spurgeon, age 88, passed away on Friday, April 3 at Bee Hive Homes in Kalispell. Inurnment will take place at Central Montana Memorial Gardens in Lewistown. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Bill and his family.

Bruce C. Taylor

MISSOULA — Bruce C. Taylor, 70, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, April 6 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Mary Helen Frost

MISSOULA — Mary Helen (Banich) Frost, 96, of Missoula passed away April 7 at her home. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.