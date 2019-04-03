Patricia Gail Farrar
BONNER — Patricia Gail Farrar, 70, of Bonner, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday morning, April 2. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Willis Edward Boyer
MISSOULA — Willis Edward Boyer, 72, of Missoula, died Tuesday April 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
John R. “Jack” McInnis
MISSOULA — John R. “Jack” McInnis, 83, died at Village Senior Residence on April 1. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Ellen-Marie Hutcheson
EAST MISSOULA — Ellen-Marie Hutcheson, 75, of East Missoula, died Monday morning, April 1 at her home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.