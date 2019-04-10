Anne Louise Moss
MISSOULA — Anne Louise Moss, 72, of Missoula, died at her home Monday evening, April 8. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Dr. Charline (Sandy) Smith
HUSON — Dr. Charline (Sandy) Smith, 93, of Huson, passed away at her home Saturday evening, April 6. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
John Howlett
ST. IGNATIUS — John Howlett, 66, died in St. Ignatius on Saturday, April 6. Services are pending for next week with Foster Funeral Home.