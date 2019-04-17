Genee M. Gardner
MISSOULA — Genee M. Gardner, 65, of Missoula, died at Missoula Health & Rehab on Monday evening, April 15. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Leonard A. Sauer
STEVENSVILLE — Leonard A. Sauer, 89, died Monday, April 15 at his home in Stevensville. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Eunice A. Amaya
MISSOULA — Eunice A. Amaya, 97, died at Country Home Estate on April 12. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Michael G. “Mike” Phelan
ST. IGNATIUS — Michael G. “Mike” Phelan, 73, died on Monday, April 15. A service at Western Montana Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date and will be announced. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Billy G. Worle
MISSOULA — Billy G. Worle, 84, of Missoula, died Monday morning, April 15. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Glenn H. Kinsley
MISSOULA — Glenn H. Kinsley, 81, of Missoula, died April 16 at Community Medical Center. Services are pending an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Stephen "Bud" Lozar
POLSON — Stephen "Bud" Lozar, 93, died at his residence in Polson on April 15. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.