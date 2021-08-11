Death Notices for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Ulysses S. Doss

MISSOULA - Ulysses S. Doss, 88, of Missoula, died Aug. 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral home. gardencityfh.com

Donald K. “Don” Zuraff

FRENCHTOWN - Donald K. “Don” Zuraff, 79, of Frenchtown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Allen W. Swalling

RONAN - Allen W. Swalling, 84, died August 8, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital, following a long battle with kidney failure and multiple other medical issues, with his daughter and son-in-law at his side. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Justin Lee Umphrey

MISSOULA - Justin Lee Umphrey, 31, of Missoula, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies.