Death Notices for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David R. Milner

HAMILTON — David R. Milner, 83, died in the afternoon, Monday, Aug. 10 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Bryan W. Whitlock

CORVALLIS — Bryan W. Whitlock, 57, of Corvallis died Sunday, Aug. 9 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William "Bill" Neustrom

HAMILTON — William "Bill" Neustrom, 66, of Hamilton died Monday, Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jon Ronald Binney

MISSOULA — Jon Ronald Binney, 65, of Missoula died of natural causes, Monday, Aug. 10 at Community Medical Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.