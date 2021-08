MISSOULA - Homer Morris, 76, of Wyoming passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA - Norman J. Rock Sr., of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of The Rockies.