Death Notices for Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Marie Ward

MISSOULA - Marie Ward, 89, of Missoula, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Nancy Sproul

MISSOULA - Nancy Sproul, 68, of Missoula died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Nicholas J. Venable

MISSOULA - Nicholas J. Venable, 41, of Missoula died on Aug. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kenneth E Haugen aka "Punky"

POLSON - Kenneth E Haugen aka "Punky" died on his birthday, Aug. 23, 2021 at his home in Polson. He was 84. Arrangements are under the care of Foster's Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Ralph J. Madsen

MISSOULA – Ralph J. Madsen, 86, died at his home on Aug. 23, 2021. Just Cremation Montana is assisting his family with arrangements.

Mary Jean “MJ” Custer

MISSOULA – Mary Jean “MJ” Custer, 98, died on Aug. 21, 2021 at Edgewood Vista. Just Cremation Montana is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Ellen Lewis

MISSOULA – Mary Ellen Lewis, 72, died on Aug. 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

