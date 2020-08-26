Death Notices for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Danyel Longmire
MISSOULA — Danyel Longmire, 39, of Missoula, died Aug. 21 at her home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Jill Williams
MISSOULA — Jill Williams, 79, of Missoula, died at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Robert D. "Bob" Beeler
CORVALLIS — Robert D. "Bob" Beeler, 67, died tragically in the afternoon, Sunday, Aug. 23 due to a motor vehicle accident in the ER at Deer Lodge Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lorraine Atkins
MISSOULA — Lorraine Atkins, 70, of Missoula, died Friday, Aug. 21 at The Village Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.