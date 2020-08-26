Death Notices for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danyel Longmire

MISSOULA — Danyel Longmire, 39, of Missoula, died Aug. 21 at her home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Jill Williams

MISSOULA — Jill Williams, 79, of Missoula, died at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Robert D. "Bob" Beeler

CORVALLIS — Robert D. "Bob" Beeler, 67, died tragically in the afternoon, Sunday, Aug. 23 due to a motor vehicle accident in the ER at Deer Lodge Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Lorraine Atkins

MISSOULA — Lorraine Atkins, 70, of Missoula, died Friday, Aug. 21 at The Village Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.