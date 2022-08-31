Death Notices for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Jeanne S. Schendel

Jeanne S. Schendel, 97, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Beehive Homes of Missoula. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.

Gilbert “Gil” Turner

Gilbert “Gil” Turner, 85, of Missoula passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Mabel A. Hall

Mabel A. Hall, 103, passed away at Village Senior Living and Healthcare on Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.