Death Notices for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Eddie Hafer

CORVALLIS - Eddie Hafer, 54, of Corvallis died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Elijah French

MISSOULA - Elijah French, 33, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lila Baker

MISSOULA - Lila Baker, 38, of Missoula died on July 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies, and a full obituary can be found at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Ramona V. Wheatly