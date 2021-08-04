Death Notices for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Eddie Hafer
CORVALLIS - Eddie Hafer, 54, of Corvallis died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Elijah French
MISSOULA - Elijah French, 33, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Lila Baker
MISSOULA - Lila Baker, 38, of Missoula died on July 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies, and a full obituary can be found at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Ramona V. Wheatly
CONNER - Ramona V. Wheatly, 91, died in the night, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lenny K. Hinman
HAMILTON - Lenny K. Hinman, 76, of Hamilton died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Lois Ann Lehl
MISSOULA - Lois Ann Lehl, 92 died early this morning, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Eleanor “Ellie” Dougherty
MISSOULA - Eleanor “Ellie” Dougherty, 39, of Missoula passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gary L. Pfeifer
ALBANY, Oregon - Gary L. Pfeifer, 70, of Albany, Oregon, died on July 31, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.