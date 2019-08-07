{{featured_button_text}}

Suzanne Derrick

MISSOULA — Suzanne Derrick, 55, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on August 3. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Elita J. Haugen

MISSOULA — Elita J. Haugen, 87, of Missoula, died on Monday, Aug. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Randy Thomas

DARBY — Randy Thomas, 64, died in the afternoon, Monday, Aug. 5 at home surrounded by his family. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Tammy Tanner

ST. IGNATIUS — Tammy Tanner, 52, died at her home on Aug. 5.  Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Ignatius, Montana.

Laura Old Horn

BILLINGS — Laura Old Horn, 56, died in Billings. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.

Martin E. Cooper, Jr.

MISSOULA — Martin E. Cooper, Jr., 83, died at his home on Aug. 1. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.