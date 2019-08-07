Suzanne Derrick
MISSOULA — Suzanne Derrick, 55, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on August 3. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Elita J. Haugen
MISSOULA — Elita J. Haugen, 87, of Missoula, died on Monday, Aug. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Randy Thomas
DARBY — Randy Thomas, 64, died in the afternoon, Monday, Aug. 5 at home surrounded by his family. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Tammy Tanner
ST. IGNATIUS — Tammy Tanner, 52, died at her home on Aug. 5. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Ignatius, Montana.
Laura Old Horn
BILLINGS — Laura Old Horn, 56, died in Billings. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.
Martin E. Cooper, Jr.
MISSOULA — Martin E. Cooper, Jr., 83, died at his home on Aug. 1. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.