Helen (Berg) Moze
MISSOULA — Helen (Berg) Moze, 101, died on July 29 at Beehive Homes. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Steve Kevin Wolf
MISSOULA — Steve Kevin Wolf, 62, of Missoula died on Tuesday, July 31. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Joseph R. "Rod" Cone
MISSOULA — Joseph R. "Rod" Cone, 78, died early in the morning, Tuesday, July 31 at the family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Delories Herman Fey
FAIRFIELD — Delories Herman Fey, age 94, died on July 29 at Front Range Assisted Living, Fairfield.
Esther Charolette Cooper
HAMILTON — Esther Charolette Cooper, 95, of Hamilton died Thursday, July 26 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.