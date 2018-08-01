Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Helen (Berg) Moze

MISSOULA — Helen (Berg) Moze, 101, died on July 29 at Beehive Homes. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Steve Kevin Wolf

MISSOULA — Steve Kevin Wolf, 62, of Missoula died on Tuesday, July 31. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Joseph R. "Rod" Cone

MISSOULA — Joseph R. "Rod" Cone, 78, died early in the morning, Tuesday, July 31 at the family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Delories Herman Fey

FAIRFIELD — Delories Herman Fey, age 94, died on July 29 at Front Range Assisted Living, Fairfield.

Esther Charolette Cooper

HAMILTON — Esther Charolette Cooper, 95, of Hamilton died Thursday, July 26 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.