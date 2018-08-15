Kirk James Black
HAMILTON — Kirk James Black, 59, died due to tongue cancer, in the night, Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Kirk Black. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Eileen Larkin
MISSOULA — Eileen Larkin, 62, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 11. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Oscar Albert “Al” Peterson
POLSON — Oscar Albert “Al” Peterson, 75, of Polson died on Aug. 13 at his home in Polson. Cremation will take place and a graveside services will be announced. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, Polson, is assisting the family.