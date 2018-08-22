Michael J. Thane
PLAINS — Michael J. Thane, 69, of Plains, died in Missoula on Saturday, Aug. 18. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
William H. 'Bill' Richardson
MISSOULA — William H. “Bill” Richardson, 89, of Missoula, died at his home Thursday, Aug. 16. A complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Jack J. Nichols
ALBERTON — Jack J. Nichols, 81, of Alberton, died Monday, Aug. 20, with his family by his side.
A graveside service is pending and a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Maureen Adele DeWitt
BIGFORK — Maureen Adele DeWitt, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.