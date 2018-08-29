Sheila Ann Larson
MISSOULA — Sheila Ann Larson, 52, died on Aug. 25 at her home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Cheryl J. Beatty
MISSOULA — Cheryl J. Beatty, 61, died early in the morning, Thursday, Aug. 23 surrounded by family at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Otto Edward Brueckmann
PABLO — Otto Edward Brueckmann, 69, died on Aug. 26. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.