Clifford Phillip Teigen
RONAN — Clifford Phillip Teigen, 76, died at his residence in Ronan on Aug. 6. Arrangements are being made with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul R. Sharp
VICTOR — Paul R. Sharp, 80, died early in the morning, Tuesday, August 7 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Sally Ann Kimp
HAMILTON — Sally Ann Kimp, 78, of Hamilton died Tuesday, August 7 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.