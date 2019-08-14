{{featured_button_text}}

Lois Carlson

RONAN — Lois Carlson, 84, of Ronan, died on Aug. 7. Arrangements pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Ignatius.

Margene Edwards Brazill

DRUMMOND — Margene Edwards Brazill, 92, of Drummond died peacefully at home on Aug. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sandra J. "Sandy" Fast

STEVENSVILLE — Sandra J. "Sandy" Fast, 77, died in the morning, Monday, Aug. 12 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

