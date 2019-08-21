Catherine Tooley Shepard
MISSOULA — Catherine Tooley Shepard, 28, of Missoula died on Saturday, Aug. 17. Donations can be made to Forward Montana. Condolences can be left at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
Phyllis Bartkowski
DARBY — Phyllis Bartkowski, 79, of Darby, died Monday, Aug. 19 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Raymond F. “Pete” Gardner
MISSOULA — Raymond F. “Pete” Gardner, 83, of Missoula, died Monday, Aug. 19 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.