Catherine Tooley Shepard

MISSOULA — Catherine Tooley Shepard, 28, of Missoula died on Saturday, Aug. 17. Donations can be made to Forward Montana. Condolences can be left at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com

Phyllis Bartkowski

DARBY — Phyllis Bartkowski, 79, of Darby, died Monday, Aug. 19 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Raymond F. “Pete” Gardner

MISSOULA — Raymond F. “Pete” Gardner, 83, of Missoula, died Monday, Aug. 19 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

