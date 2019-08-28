Larry L. Neely
HAMILTON — Larry L. Neely, 82, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Mark E. Jaqueth
MISSOULA — Mark E. Jaqueth, 66, of Missoula, died Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Charlene M. “Chari” Hansen
You have free articles remaining.
MISSOULA — Charlene M. “Chari” Hansen, 72, of Missoula, died at Community Medical Center on Monday evening, Aug. 26. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Richard William Cavalar
POLSON — Richard William Cavalar, 88, died on Aug. 27 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Lake Funeral Home of Polson are handling the arrangements for the family.
William “Bill” Gornick
MISSOULA — William “Bill” Gornick, 70, of Missoula, died at The Living Center in Stevensville on Monday evening, Aug. 26. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.