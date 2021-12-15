 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday December 15, 2021

Thomas Stobie

Thomas Stobie, 78, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Susan L. Craft

Susan L. Craft, 72, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thomas “Tom” Lorang

Thomas “Tom” Lorang, 74, of Great Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

John Henry Handford Jr.

John Henry Handford Jr., of Missoula, Montana, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

