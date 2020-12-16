 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine Fleer

MISSOULA - Geraldine Fleer, age 95, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Dec. 12. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Louis B. Ruiz

MISSOULA - Louis B. Ruiz, 89, died on Dec. 11 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

George F. Risi Jr.

MISSOULA - George F. Risi Jr., 66, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Bonnie Ruth Spencer

MISSOULA – Bonnie Ruth Spencer, 81, of Missoula died Sunday. Dec. 13 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl

DEBORGIA - Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl, age 71, of De Borgia, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home. All arrangements are private under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Christy L. Pyron

MISSOULA - Christy L. Pyron, 43, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Bural Society of the Rockies.

Marian H. Lerback

MISSOULA - Marian H. Lerback, 81, of Missoula died at Beehive Homes on Dec. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Ruth L. Peterson

HAMILTON - Ruth L. Peterson, 91, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News