Death Notices for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Geraldine Fleer
MISSOULA - Geraldine Fleer, age 95, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Dec. 12. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Louis B. Ruiz
MISSOULA - Louis B. Ruiz, 89, died on Dec. 11 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
George F. Risi Jr.
MISSOULA - George F. Risi Jr., 66, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Bonnie Ruth Spencer
MISSOULA – Bonnie Ruth Spencer, 81, of Missoula died Sunday. Dec. 13 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl
DEBORGIA - Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl, age 71, of De Borgia, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home. All arrangements are private under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
Christy L. Pyron
MISSOULA - Christy L. Pyron, 43, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Bural Society of the Rockies.
Marian H. Lerback
MISSOULA - Marian H. Lerback, 81, of Missoula died at Beehive Homes on Dec. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ruth L. Peterson
HAMILTON - Ruth L. Peterson, 91, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
