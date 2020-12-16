Death Notices for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Geraldine Fleer

MISSOULA - Geraldine Fleer, age 95, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Dec. 12. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Louis B. Ruiz

MISSOULA - Louis B. Ruiz, 89, died on Dec. 11 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

George F. Risi Jr.

MISSOULA - George F. Risi Jr., 66, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Bonnie Ruth Spencer

MISSOULA – Bonnie Ruth Spencer, 81, of Missoula died Sunday. Dec. 13 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl

DEBORGIA - Judith Ann Heisel-Dahl, age 71, of De Borgia, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home. All arrangements are private under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Christy L. Pyron