 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Jean Morrison

MISSOULA — Barbara Jean Morrison, 83, of Missoula, died, Monday, Nov. 30 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Linda L. Martin

CONNER — Linda L. Martin, 77, died in the morning, Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News