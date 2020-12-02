Death Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Barbara Jean Morrison
MISSOULA — Barbara Jean Morrison, 83, of Missoula, died, Monday, Nov. 30 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Linda L. Martin
CONNER — Linda L. Martin, 77, died in the morning, Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
