Death Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

MISSOULA — Barbara Jean Morrison, 83, of Missoula, died, Monday, Nov. 30 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

CONNER — Linda L. Martin, 77, died in the morning, Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.