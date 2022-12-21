 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Jean Miller

Jean Miller passed away at her home on 12/7/2022. She was 95 years old.

Dennis J. Driscoll

FRENCHTOWN — Dennis J. Driscoll, 77, of Frenchtown, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Roy A. Hankel

Roy A. Hankel, 86, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana. 

Doreen Shafizadeh

Doreen Shafizadeh, 91, of Missoula passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

