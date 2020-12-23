Death Notices for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Helen Pembroke

CORVALLIS - Helen Pembroke, 90, of Corvallis died Sunday, Dec. 20 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Kristi Lynn Kopp

MISSOULA - Kristi Lynn Kopp, 67, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 19 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Rita L. Pilione

MISSOULA - Rita L. Pilione, 73, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 19 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Jessie Elaine Philpott

HAMILTON - Jessie Elaine Philpott, 74, of Missoula died Thursday, Dec. 17 at Community Medical Center with her loved ones by her side. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.