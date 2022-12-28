Death Notices for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

June Kohler

MISSOULA ~ June Kohler, 84, of Missoula, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at Village Health and Rehab in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Catherine G. Tuell

Hamilton - Catherine G. Tuell, 71, passed away in the evening, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

James P. "Jim" McDonald

DARBY - James P. "Jim" McDonald, age 80 of Darby, passed away December 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jack D. Allen

Polson – Jack D. Allen, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. Memorial services for Jack will be held at a later date. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Carl L. Catt

Hamilton - Carl L. Catt, 73, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, December 26, 2022, at his daughter's home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com