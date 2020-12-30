Death Notices for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Kathryn A. Kuebler
MISSOULA - Kathryn A. Kuebler, 77, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on Dec. 27. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Leola Steinberg
MISSOULA - Leola Steinberg, 86, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 25, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Loyce L. Tenner
CORVALLIS - Loyce L. Tenner, 98, of Corvallis died Saturday, Dec. 26, in Spokane, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Roger B. Plenger
MISSOULA - Roger B. Plenger, 76, of Missoula died Dec. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Dawn Hornaday
FLORENCE - Dawn Hornaday, 56, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Hugh C. Davidson
HAMILTON - Hugh C. Davidson, 92, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Samuel Koffler
VICTOR - Samuel Koffler, 88, of Victor died Sunday, Dec. 27, at his home. Graveside services with Military Honors were held at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.