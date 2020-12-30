 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn A. Kuebler

MISSOULA - Kathryn A. Kuebler, 77, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on Dec. 27. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Leola Steinberg

MISSOULA - Leola Steinberg, 86, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 25, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loyce L. Tenner

CORVALLIS - Loyce L. Tenner, 98, of Corvallis died Saturday, Dec. 26, in Spokane, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Roger B. Plenger

MISSOULA - Roger B. Plenger, 76, of Missoula died Dec. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are pending at this time.  Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Dawn Hornaday

FLORENCE - Dawn Hornaday, 56, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Hugh C. Davidson

HAMILTON - Hugh C. Davidson, 92, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Samuel Koffler

VICTOR - Samuel Koffler, 88, of Victor died Sunday, Dec. 27, at his home. Graveside services with Military Honors were held at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News