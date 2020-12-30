Death Notices for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Kathryn A. Kuebler

MISSOULA - Kathryn A. Kuebler, 77, of Missoula died at Edgewood Vista on Dec. 27. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Leola Steinberg

MISSOULA - Leola Steinberg, 86, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 25, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loyce L. Tenner

CORVALLIS - Loyce L. Tenner, 98, of Corvallis died Saturday, Dec. 26, in Spokane, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Roger B. Plenger

MISSOULA - Roger B. Plenger, 76, of Missoula died Dec. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Dawn Hornaday

FLORENCE - Dawn Hornaday, 56, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Hugh C. Davidson