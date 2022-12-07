Death Notices for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Richard J. “Dick” Field

Richard J. “Dick” Field, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at his home in Missoula following a period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

David A. Lewis

CLINTON – David A. Lewis, 74, passed away at his home on Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dorothy Joan Wheeler

Dorothy Joan Wheeler, 59, passed away at Community Medical Center on Nov. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.