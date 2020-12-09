Death Notices for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Dick Stuart Dye

PALM SPRINGS, California — Dick Stuart Dye, died on Nov. 26 near Palm Springs, California. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. (dallastribute.com)

Lola Lee Bishop Eby

HAMILTON — Lola Lee Bishop Eby, 97, of Hamilton, died Monday, Dec. 7 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Patricia Jenness

MISSOULA — Patricia Jenness, 82, of Missoula, died on Dec. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Cleda C. Elwell

HAMILTON — Cleda C. Elwell, 93, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 8 at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.