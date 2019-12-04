{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne A. Hedman

HAMILTON — Wayne A. Hedman, 80, died early in the morning, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Minnie Chellico Fragnito

MISSOULA — Minnie Chellico Fragnito, 97, of Missoula, died on Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019. A full obituary will follow.

Clifford M. Janes

MISSOULA — Clifford M. Janes, 87, of Missoula died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ester Marie Wisch

MISSOULA — Ester Marie Wisch of Missoula, 79, died on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Village Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral is assisting the family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.