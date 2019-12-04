Wayne A. Hedman
HAMILTON — Wayne A. Hedman, 80, died early in the morning, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Minnie Chellico Fragnito
MISSOULA — Minnie Chellico Fragnito, 97, of Missoula, died on Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019. A full obituary will follow.
Clifford M. Janes
MISSOULA — Clifford M. Janes, 87, of Missoula died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ester Marie Wisch
MISSOULA — Ester Marie Wisch of Missoula, 79, died on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Village Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral is assisting the family.