Russell Keith Hoerner
MISSOULA — Russell Keith Hoerner, 67, of Missoula died Sun. Dec. 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Laurence J. (Larry) Ginnings
MISSOULA — Laurence J. (Larry) Ginnings, 65, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, Dec. 2. Arrangements are pending and a complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society Of the Rockies.
Gloria Jean Smerkol
MISSOULA — Gloria Jean Smerkol, 73, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 1 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Gayle Munson
STEVENSVILLE — Gayle Munson, 93, died Monday, Dec. 4 at Kathy's Place Assisted Living in Florence. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.