Florence M. Rasmussen
MISSOULA — Florence M. Rasmussen, 97, of Missoula, died at the Village Senior Residence on Sunday, Dec. 8. Arrangements will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Julia K. Salminen
BUTTE — Julia K. Salminen, 66, of Butte, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Norman Bohrnsen
PHILIPSBURG — Norman Bohrnsen, 92, of Philipsburg, died Monday, Dec. 9 at the Granite County Medical Center in Philipsburg. Services are pending.
Rose (Rasmussen) Lovegren
PUYALLUP, Washington — Rose (Rasmussen) Lovegren, 88, died Dec. 5 in Puyallup, Washington. Enumclaw Weeks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.