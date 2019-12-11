{{featured_button_text}}

Florence M. Rasmussen

MISSOULA — Florence M. Rasmussen, 97, of Missoula, died at the Village Senior Residence on Sunday, Dec. 8. Arrangements will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Julia K. Salminen

BUTTE — Julia K. Salminen, 66, of Butte, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Norman Bohrnsen

PHILIPSBURG — Norman Bohrnsen, 92, of Philipsburg, died Monday, Dec. 9 at the Granite County Medical Center in Philipsburg. Services are pending.

Rose (Rasmussen) Lovegren

PUYALLUP, Washington — Rose (Rasmussen) Lovegren, 88, died Dec. 5 in Puyallup, Washington. Enumclaw Weeks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

