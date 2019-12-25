Loretta Hallgren
BONNER — Loretta Hallgren, 80, of Bonner died Dec. 20 at Bee Hive Homes. Cremation is planned. A service is pending and will be announced in a full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Elizabeth J. "BJ" McGuirl
MISSOULA — Elizabeth J. "BJ" McGuirl, 65, died in the night, Thursday, Dec. 19 at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Memry A. Hage
MISSOULA — Memry A. Hage, 74, of Missoula, died Monday, Dec. 23 at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.