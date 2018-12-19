Michael S. Black
HAMILTON — Michael S. Black, 31, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Dec. 15 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring and will be announced. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Clark Mason
MISSOULA — Clark Mason, 78, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Dec. 18 at his home with his family at his side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.
Millie Wollan
MISSOULA –— Millie Wollan, 89, died at the Springs at Missoula on Dec. 18. Private services will be held. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting her family with the arrangements.