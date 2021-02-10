Death Notices for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Vicki L. Peterson

ARLEE - Vicki L. Peterson, 71, of Arlee, died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Robert F. “Bob” Rheinschmidt

MISSOULA – Robert F. “Bob” Rheinschmidt, 97, of Missoula died Monday Feb. 8, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Arthur James “AJ” Haskell

LOLO - Arthur James “AJ” Haskell, 56, of Lolo died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Bernice R. Palmer

CHARLO - Bernice R. Palmer, age 89, died Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.