Marvin A. Beck

Marvin A. Beck, 88, passed away at his home on Feb. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Carol A. Ask

SALMON, Idaho – Carol A. Ask, 82, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Aden B. Long

HAMILTON – Aden B. Long, 95, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald Nott

DARBY – Donald Nott, 72, of Darby passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gregory P. Tabish

Gregory P. Tabish, 56, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Service are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Edna Mae Finholm, 79

Edna Mae Finholm, 79, passed away at BeeHive Homes of Missoula on Feb. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.