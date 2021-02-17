 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Death Notices for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Dean Hauge

RONAN – Dennis Dean Hauge, age 71, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Luke Community Hospital. Memorial services for Dennis are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Anthony (Tony) James Arvish

SEATTLE, Washington - Anthony (Tony) James Arvish, originally of Hamilton, age 56, son of Ray Arvish and Jeanne Arvish (deceased), died in Seattle, Washington after receiving a bone marrow transplant. Services will be at a later date and with a full obituary to follow.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News