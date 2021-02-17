Death Notices for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

RONAN – Dennis Dean Hauge, age 71, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Luke Community Hospital. Memorial services for Dennis are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

SEATTLE, Washington - Anthony (Tony) James Arvish, originally of Hamilton, age 56, son of Ray Arvish and Jeanne Arvish (deceased), died in Seattle, Washington after receiving a bone marrow transplant. Services will be at a later date and with a full obituary to follow.