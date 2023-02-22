Douglas C. Daughenbaugh
CORVALLIS – Douglas C. Daughenbaugh, 76, passed away in the night, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home with his wife and family by his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Buena “Bunny” Neal
Buena “Bunny” Neal, 91, of Missoula passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at the Edgewood Vista – Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Sharon R. Linendoll
HAMILTON – Sharon R. Linendoll, 82, of Hamilton passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.