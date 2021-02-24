 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

John F. Prater

DENVER, Colorado - John F. Prater, died Feb. 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. An obituary will follow at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, the Animal Shelter or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

