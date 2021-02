William E. “Bill” Larson

William E. “Bill” Larson, age 76, of Lolo, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ann Houston

Ann Houston, age 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Margaret “Marge” Larson

Margaret “Marge” Larson, 79, of Missoula died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.