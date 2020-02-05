Death Notices for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Richard B. “Dick” Wiant
DEER LODGE — Richard B. “Dick” Wiant, 83, of Deer Lodge, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Robert "Bob" Laughlin
MISSOULA — Robert "Bob" Laughlin, 76, of Missoula died Feb. 3 at The Springs of Missoula. A memorial service is pending and will be announced in a full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Burt
VICTOR — Robert "Bob" Burt, 92, of Victor died Tuesday, Feb. 4 at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.