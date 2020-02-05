Death Notices for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Richard B. “Dick” Wiant

DEER LODGE — Richard B. “Dick” Wiant, 83, of Deer Lodge, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Robert "Bob" Laughlin

MISSOULA — Robert "Bob" Laughlin, 76, of Missoula died Feb. 3 at The Springs of Missoula. A memorial service is pending and will be announced in a full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Burt

VICTOR — Robert "Bob" Burt, 92, of Victor died Tuesday, Feb. 4 at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.