Death Notices for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Wilma J. Manore
ST. IGNATIUS — Wilma J. Manore, 91, died at her home on Feb. 16. Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Eleanor Ekland
POLSON — Eleanor Ekland, 94, died at the Retreat in Polson on Feb. 15. Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St Ignatius.
You have free articles remaining.
Leslie Clairmont
RONAN — Leslie Clairmont, 74, died at his home in Ronan on Feb. 18. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Donald Edward Guizzo
CONDON — Donald Edward Guizzo, 83, of Condon, died on Feb. 15. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services.
Wanda L. Alsaker
MISSOULA — Wanda L. Alsaker, 96, of Missoula died on Monday, Feb. 17. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.