Death Notices for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Wilma J. Manore

ST. IGNATIUS — Wilma J. Manore, 91, died at her home on Feb. 16. Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Eleanor Ekland

POLSON — Eleanor Ekland, 94, died at the Retreat in Polson on Feb. 15. Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St Ignatius.

Leslie Clairmont

RONAN — Leslie Clairmont, 74, died at his home in Ronan on Feb. 18. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.

Donald Edward Guizzo

CONDON — Donald Edward Guizzo, 83, of Condon, died on Feb. 15. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services.

Wanda L. Alsaker

MISSOULA — Wanda L. Alsaker, 96, of Missoula died on Monday, Feb. 17. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.